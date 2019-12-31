Carboncoin (CARBON) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $92,814.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carboncoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00579111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010351 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.