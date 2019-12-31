Cardinal Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,898% compared to the average volume of 713 call options.

CAH stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

