Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.71. Cardlytics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $65.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $396,000.00. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $89,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 346,107 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,449.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 421,099 shares worth $23,271,156. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 177.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.