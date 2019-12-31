Carebit (CARE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 98% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Carebit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a market cap of $20,805.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carebit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010779 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003031 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006038 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,689,337 coins and its circulating supply is 143,296,257 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.