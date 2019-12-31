CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of CDNA opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. CareDx has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,189,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

