Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (CIHL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.39 on January 24th

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Caribbean Investment stock opened at GBX 34.97 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.01. Caribbean Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.56 ($0.26). The company has a market cap of $36.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24.

Get Caribbean Investment alerts:

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.