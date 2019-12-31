Carnival (LON:CCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,040 at Barclays

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Carnival to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,560 ($46.83).

Shares of LON:CCL opened at GBX 3,652 ($48.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,446.98. Carnival has a 1-year low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

