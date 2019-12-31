Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,040. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

