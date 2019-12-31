Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

CASY stock opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $179.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

