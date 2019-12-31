Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 239,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

