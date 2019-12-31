Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,578. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Catalent by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Catalent by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Catalent by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000.

CTLT opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Catalent has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

