CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.25 million and $24.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.06002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029889 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

