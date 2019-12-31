Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $759.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

