Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 335,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,725. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $733.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

