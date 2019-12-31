Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 121,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 622,521 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

