Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $286.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

