Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chanticleer an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

BURG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Chanticleer has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chanticleer (BURG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.