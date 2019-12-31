Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Insider Buys £30,249.80 in Stock

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Joe Kissane acquired 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £30,249.80 ($39,791.90).

LON:CCT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.39). The stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 384.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. Character Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 262 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.89).

Get Character Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

About Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.