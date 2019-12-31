Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 7.8% in December

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 983,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.45.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.