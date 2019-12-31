ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Binance, Coinnest and OKEx. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $977,010.00 and $32,648.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058953 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085456 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000906 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00069260 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,279.74 or 0.99899469 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, Binance, BigONE, OKEx, Huobi, LBank, Coinnest and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

