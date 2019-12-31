Cheesecoin Reaches Market Cap of $19,558.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $19,558.00 and $26.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 366,606,890 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.