Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

CHWY stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $253,958.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,450.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,197 shares of company stock worth $7,744,564 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chewy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 201,871 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,516,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

