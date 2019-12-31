Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $7.78 on Monday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

