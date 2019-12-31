CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 6,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.56. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 673,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.