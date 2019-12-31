China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

CHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.95.

Shares of CHA opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. China Telecom has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $57.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in China Telecom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in China Telecom by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Telecom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Telecom by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in China Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

