Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives $89.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $105.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

