Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $132.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

CHDN opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

