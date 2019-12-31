Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas has a one year low of $164.50 and a one year high of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.