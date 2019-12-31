Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Up 19.5%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)’s stock price shot up 19.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92, 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 4,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

