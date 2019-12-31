Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of CZNC opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.