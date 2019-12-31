Civitas (CIV) Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $118,297.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,343,119 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

