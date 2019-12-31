Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

