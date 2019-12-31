Clipper Coin (CCC) Achieves Market Cap of $29.06 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $29.06 million and $8.07 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.94 or 0.06052006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

