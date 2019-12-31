Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

