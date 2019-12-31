Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.