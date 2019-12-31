Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Short Interest Update

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $438,593.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,055,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

