Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JCS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Communications Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Shares of JCS stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.97. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of Communications Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock worth $59,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.