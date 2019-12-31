Comparing BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) & CIBT Education Group (NASDAQ:MBAIF)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50% CIBT Education Group 3.68% 1.37% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and CIBT Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 133.43%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 8.52 -$14.67 million N/A N/A CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.74 $1.97 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats CIBT Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.