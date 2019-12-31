Comparing Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) & SBA Communications (NYSE:SBAC)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 0 2 0 3.00 SBA Communications 0 7 3 0 2.30

Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $248.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -592.52% -2.57% -0.80% SBA Communications 6.89% -4.16% 1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and SBA Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $115.54 million 14.44 -$168.50 million $0.70 18.54 SBA Communications $1.87 billion 14.39 $47.45 million $7.60 31.38

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.