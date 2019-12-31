Comparing WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) & Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of WIRECARD AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WIRECARD AG/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WIRECARD AG/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17 Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WIRECARD AG/ADR 19.72% 23.17% 7.58% Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and Sino Biopharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WIRECARD AG/ADR $2.38 billion 6.19 $410.28 million N/A N/A Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.16 billion 5.86 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Sino Biopharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than WIRECARD AG/ADR.

Summary

WIRECARD AG/ADR beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules. The company's principal products also include Analgesic medicines, such as Kaifen injections and Zepusi Flurbiprofen Cataplasms; Orthopedic medicines, which comprise New Ossified Triol capsules and Jiuli tablets; anti-infectious medicines, including Tiance injections and Tianjie tablets; parenteral nutritious medicines, such as Xinhaineng and Fenghaineng fructose injections; respiratory system medicines, including Tianqingsule inhalation powder and Chia Tai Suke tablets; and anorectal medicines comprising Aisuping injections and Getai tablets. In addition, it develops medicines for liver, tumor, cardio-cerebral, analgesia, respiratory system, and orthopedic diseases; engages in the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; provides medical management consultancy services; and manufactures, sells, and distributes health food products, as well as is involved in optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products. Further, the company provides research and development, medical technology development, and outpatient and surgical procedure services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

