Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

