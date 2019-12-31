Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $553,999.00 and approximately $94,207.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058833 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00579015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00236262 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,112,787 coins and its circulating supply is 5,735,196 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

