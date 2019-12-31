Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,145,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 213,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. Concho Resources has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $126.54.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.