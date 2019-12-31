Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney Acquires 5,000 Shares

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00.

NASDAQ:CNFR remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Conifer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNFR. ValuEngine cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

