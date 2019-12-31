ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 748,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,098,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,309. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.