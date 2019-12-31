Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

CNST traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 6.88. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 65,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $2,028,499.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,635,293 shares of company stock worth $49,799,991 and sold 317,971 shares worth $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

