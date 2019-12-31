ContentBox (BOX) Price Down 4.6% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, UEX and CPDAX. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $226,569.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007259 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, Bilaxy, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

