Contrasting Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) and Envestnet (OTCMKTS:ENV)

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure alerts:

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -5.16, indicating that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -2.35% 8.44% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 3 6 1 2.80

Envestnet has a consensus target price of $75.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envestnet $812.36 million 4.56 $5.76 million $1.25 56.54

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envestnet beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.