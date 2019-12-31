Contrasting Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) & EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07% EOG Resources 16.96% 13.94% 7.96%

Volatility and Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 3.91 $14.35 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $17.28 billion 2.77 $3.42 billion $5.54 14.87

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. EOG Resources pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $104.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

