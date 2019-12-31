Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Cowen

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:CLB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 747,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 35,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

